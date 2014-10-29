SINGAPORE PRESS-Fin min says home price correction not there yet - Business Times

Property prices in Singapore have not seen a “meaningful correction” yet, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday.

"We have seen some correction in both private property prices and HDB resale prices over the last 4-5 quarters, but there is some distance to go in achieving a meaningful correction after the sharp run-up in prices in recent years," he said, at the Credit Counselling Singapore's tenth anniversary luncheon. (bit.ly/1sBzwzs)

