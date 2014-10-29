FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Fin min says home price correction not there yet - Business Times
October 29, 2014 / 12:16 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Fin min says home price correction not there yet - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property prices in Singapore have not seen a “meaningful correction” yet, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday.

"We have seen some correction in both private property prices and HDB resale prices over the last 4-5 quarters, but there is some distance to go in achieving a meaningful correction after the sharp run-up in prices in recent years," he said, at the Credit Counselling Singapore's tenth anniversary luncheon. (bit.ly/1sBzwzs)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

