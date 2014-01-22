FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Two S'pore developers unveil overseas residential projects-Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Two S'pore developers unveil overseas residential projects-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two Singapore developers unveiled plans to develop sites overseas for residences, the Straits Times Daily reported.

Stamford Land Corp Ltd has lodged an application to redevelop a heritage site in Sydney, Australia.

The mainboard-listed company said in a statement that the proposal for the development of 93-97 Macquarie Street, where its Sir Stamford Circular Quay hotel currently stands, includes retaining and adapting the former Health Department Building.

In Indonesia, Keppel Land has agreed to acquire a three-hectare site for about 400.8 billion rupiah ($33 million) in West Jakarta where it will develop a high-rise condominium with ancillary shophouses for sale.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12132.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) ($1 = 1.2785 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Brian Leonal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.