SINGAPORE PRESS-Speculators exiting private home market - Straits Times
January 27, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Speculators exiting private home market - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speculators looking to make a quick buck from private homes have all but disappeared, spooked by the recent series of property cooling measures.

Sub-sale transactions fell to 147 units in the fourth quarter last year, the lowest level in eight years, data out last Friday from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.

The last time such dismal figures were logged was in the first quarter of 2006, when speculators flipped just 127 units.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

