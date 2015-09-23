FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Cenbank to tighten rules on gold buyback and landbanking schemes-Business Times
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Cenbank to tighten rules on gold buyback and landbanking schemes-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore will regulate investment schemes such as gold buybacks and collective landbanking after 2016, making it harder for providers of the controversial products to reach retail investors, the Business Times reported, citing the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The regulatory changes, which will be tabled in parliament next year, will be based on the existing Securities Futures Act, the MAS announced on Tuesday.

Precious metals buyback schemes are essentially a form of collateralised borrowing by the product sellers, MAS said. They will thus be treated as debentures, which will require sellers to register prospectuses if they want to sell to retail participants.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.