SINGAPORE PRESS-Religare Health Trust sets vision beyond India - Business Times
December 23, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Religare Health Trust sets vision beyond India - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A year into its listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Religare Health Trust (RHT) is considering expanding its portfolio beyond India to include other Asia-Pacific markets, even as it continues to push for growth from existing assets.

“The first year was about stabilising the portfolio, about delivering everything we set out to our investors,” Gurpreet Dhillon, RHT’s CEO told BT in an interview. “The next year is going to be about building on that foundation, looking for growth opportunities both inside the portfolio and outside.”

Its preference would be to invest in more stable markets, such as Australia or Japan, to help offset the risks in emerging markets such as India. (link.reuters.com/sag65v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)

