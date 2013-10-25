FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore central business district 8th most expensive globally-BT
October 25, 2013 / 12:18 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore central business district 8th most expensive globally-BT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The extended central business district comprising Raffles Place and Marina Bay is the eighth most expensive office area in the world, according to a Jones Lang LaSalle study.

The premium office space rent is S$11 per sq ft (psf) per month, or $103 psf per year.

Singapore was inched out by other Asian locations such as Hong Kong’s Central which commanded rents of HK$105 psf per month ($162 psf per year) and Beijing’s Finance Street where corporates paid rents of 750 yuan per square metre per month ($137 psf per year).

(bit.ly/16yUxBr)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
