SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore central business district 8th most expensive globally-BT

The extended central business district comprising Raffles Place and Marina Bay is the eighth most expensive office area in the world, according to a Jones Lang LaSalle study.

The premium office space rent is S$11 per sq ft (psf) per month, or $103 psf per year.

Singapore was inched out by other Asian locations such as Hong Kong’s Central which commanded rents of HK$105 psf per month ($162 psf per year) and Beijing’s Finance Street where corporates paid rents of 750 yuan per square metre per month ($137 psf per year).

