Royal Group to buy KL hotel from BlackRock for RM388m - Business Times
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
April 10, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Royal Group to buy KL hotel from BlackRock for RM388m - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

In line with plans to expand across the region, the Royal Group has entered into a sales-and-purchase agreement to acquire DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur for RM388 million (S$144.8 million) from a private real estate fund managed by BlackRock, the Business Times reported.

With this latest acquisition, the privately held Royal Group will manage a range of properties across Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, comprising residential, industrial, shopping malls, hotels and office towers.

Royal Group Chairman Asok Kumar Hiranandani said: "Adding this property to our portfolio of preferred brands not only broadens our hospitality and lifestyle footprint in Malaysia, but also enables us to accelerate the growth of hotels across Asia." (bit.ly/1yhsnhL)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

