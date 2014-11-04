FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 4, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Science and tech policies up for review - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore is reviewing its science and technology programmes and policies ahead of next year’s announcement of the new, five- year tranche of science funding, which could be up to S$20 billion ($15.5 billion), said National Research Foundation (NRF) Chief Executive Low Teck Seng.

The NRF has also poured almost S$100 million into two centres - focused on 3D printing and advanced two-dimensional materials - to prepare the country for global technological changes.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2897 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)

