SINGAPORE PRESS-Science and tech policies up for review - Straits Times

Singapore is reviewing its science and technology programmes and policies ahead of next year’s announcement of the new, five- year tranche of science funding, which could be up to S$20 billion ($15.5 billion), said National Research Foundation (NRF) Chief Executive Low Teck Seng.

The NRF has also poured almost S$100 million into two centres - focused on 3D printing and advanced two-dimensional materials - to prepare the country for global technological changes.

