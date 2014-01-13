FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Better global demand seen boosting semiconductor sector - Business Times
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 13, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Better global demand seen boosting semiconductor sector - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

After the global downturn that the semiconductor industry was mired in last year, 2014 looks set to be a rosier year amid regained confidence that better global demand will bolster manufacturing in Singapore.

“There is usually a strong correlation between global GDP and the integrated circuit (IC) market,” Infineon Technologies Asia-Pacific president and managing director Andrew Chong told BT. “In the scenario that the global GDP would grow by 3.5 percent in the following three years, gross output of the global IC market would grow about 10 percent.”

Semiconductor output makes up 60 percent of Singapore’s total electronics-related production, and the largest share of manufacturing at 20 percent.

(link.reuters.com/vyw85v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.