FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Serangoon Plaza sold en bloc for S$400m - Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Serangoon Plaza sold en bloc for S$400m - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Serangoon Plaza, which houses a branch of well-known retail giant Mustafa, has been sold en bloc in a deal that values the commercial complex at S$400 million ($321.7 million), the Straits Times reported.

This makes it technically the largest collective sale of a commercial property on record, and the biggest en bloc deal since Westwood Apartments was sold for $435 million in November 2007.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2435 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.