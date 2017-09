Singapore Exchange (SGX) said it will offer more types of orders throughout the trading session, to give investors greater flexibility and convenience.

From March 31, market orders and market-to-limit orders, which were previously only offered during the market opening and closing auction phases, will be available throughout the trading session.

