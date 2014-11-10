FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Board of inquiry set up to probe SGX shutdown - Straits Times
#Financials
November 10, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Board of inquiry set up to probe SGX shutdown - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Board of inquiry has been set up by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to investigate the cause of the power fault that shut down the exchange for more than three hours last Wednesday.

The board will include independent experts appointed by SGX, said Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of a community health event.

The exchange is working closely with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and will look into two aspects - infrastructure such as the primary power supply and back-up systems, and its decision-making processes during times of crisis, said Tharman, who is also finance minister.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
