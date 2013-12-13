FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-SingTel fined S$220,000 for mio TV disruption in May-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was slapped with a S$220,000 ($175,200) fine by the Media Development Authority (MDA) for disruption of its TV services, mio TV, in May, the Straits Times reported.

The disruption on May 15 lasted nine hours during which subscribers found themselves starring at a blank screen, making it SingTel’s third breakdown in two years.

(link.reuters.com/kem45v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2556 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anand Basu)

