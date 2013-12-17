FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Safety lapses likely cause of SingTel Fire -Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 17, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Safety lapses likely cause of SingTel Fire -Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - A combination of factors including the outdated use of lead sealants as well as a blowtorch with an overly hot flame likely caused a fire which damaged a SingTel Internet exchange in October.

SingTel’s Board Committee of Inquiry, which comprised three independent members of the company’s board, presented its findings at a briefing on Monday evening.

LINK: link.reuters.com/nub55v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; singapore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.