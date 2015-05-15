FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-SingTel goes all out to woo new engineers-Straits Times
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 15, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-SingTel goes all out to woo new engineers-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd bumped up salaries for new engineers last year in a bid to attract and retain staff for new business areas like cyber security analytics and smart cities, the Straits Times reported, citing its group chief executive.

Talented young engineers will also be selected for a two-year management associate programme, where they will be rotated across businesses and work on special projects.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)

