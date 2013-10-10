SINGAPORE PRESS-SingTel fire disrupts services islandwide - Straits Times

SINGAPORE Oct 10 (Reuters) - A fire yesterday afternoon at a major SingTel building that houses key Internet equipment brought down banking, telecommunications and even betting services in many parts of Singapore for hours, the Straits Times reported.

SingTel said in a statement later that a fire which started at 2 p.m. at its Bukit Panjang Internet exchange damaged 33 fibre optic cables.

