SINGAPORE PRESS-Brokers raise shields with Sky One falling-Business Times
#Financials
October 30, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Brokers raise shields with Sky One falling-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sky One Holdings’ collapse on Monday prompted a number of brokers to update their lists of restricted stocks this week, raising questions about why the Singapore Exchange (SGX) did not impose trading curbs as it had done with three other stocks a few weeks earlier.

Trading in shares of Sky One, a logistics provider being targeted in a reverse takeover by a coal-mining business, whose stock fell as much as 91 per cent early Monday before being halted, is currently restricted at several brokers, including AmFraser, CIMB, DMG, OCBC Securities and UOB Kay Hian, according to market sources and some of the brokers’ own websites.

(bit.ly/1cipMUU)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
