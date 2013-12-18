SINGAPORE PRESS-New owners plan major overhaul of SMX - Business Times

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The new owners of the Singapore Mercantile Exchange (SMX) are planning a major overhaul of the once struggling exchange.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc intends to put in place a new board of directors, new management, and also switch from using technology by SMX’s owner and parent company, Financial Technologies, to ICE’s technology, vice-president of Asia-Pacific, Jennifer Ilkiw, told The Business Times.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.