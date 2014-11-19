SINGAPORE PRESS-StanChart closing accounts of some Singapore financial companies - Business Times

Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore has moved to shutter accounts with selected Singapore financial institutions as part of its business review, the Business Times reported.

A small financial institution told the newspaper that the Asia-focused bank informed it in a letter some three weeks back that it would close its savings and deposit accounts.

Standard Chartered said in a statement to the Business Times that financial institutions remain an important client base for the lender and that it will continue to service them through the corporate and institutional client segment.

"However, following a business review this year, we have decided to exit a number of accounts which do not fit with our business strategy," the newspaper quoted a spokeswoman for the bank as saying. (bit.ly/1xTRzYd)

