SINGAPORE PRESS-Nine startups apply for scheme that helps homegrown firms bid for govt projects - Straits Times
July 30, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Homegrown technology startups will be considered first over more established firms for government projects under a new scheme and nine startups have already applied for this.

Called Accreditation@IDA, the scheme was launched in April and is run by the Infocomm Development Authority.

The scheme helps startups without a track record or financial muscle -- and would otherwise not meet the stringent criteria to apply for government tenders -- get a foot in the door. Government agencies can skip the usual tender process and sign a contract with any accredited startups that meet their criteria.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

