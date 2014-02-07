SINGAPORE-PRESS-ST Electronics to launch 1st commercial satellite in 2015-Business Times

Singapore’s ST Electronics plans to launch its first commercial satellite in the fourth quarter of next year, the Business Times reported.

The company made this announcement at the Global Space and Technology Convention on Thursday while unveiling several partnerships with overseas satellite companies.

Called TeLEOS-1, the satellite will also be Singapore’s first commercial earth observation satellite, and is “in the final stage of development”, it said.

