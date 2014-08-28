FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Straco Corp may buy Singapore Flyer-Business Times
August 28, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Straco Corp may buy Singapore Flyer-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore tourism operator Straco Corporation could be getting ready to announce its acquisition of the Singapore Flyer, The Business Times reported.

The firm was among the frontrunners to buy the iconic Ferris wheel attraction in Singapore.

The company called for a trading halt of its shares on Wednesday.

The Singapore Flyer, a giant observation wheel seen as a major tourist attraction in the city-state, was put in receivership in 2013 just five years after it was launched to much fanfare.

(bit.ly/1sEBf91)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
