SINGAPORE PRESS-Straco Corp may buy Singapore Flyer-Business Times

Singapore tourism operator Straco Corporation could be getting ready to announce its acquisition of the Singapore Flyer, The Business Times reported.

The firm was among the frontrunners to buy the iconic Ferris wheel attraction in Singapore.

The company called for a trading halt of its shares on Wednesday.

The Singapore Flyer, a giant observation wheel seen as a major tourist attraction in the city-state, was put in receivership in 2013 just five years after it was launched to much fanfare.

