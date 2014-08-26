FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Deal brewing for Straits Trading building - Business Times
August 26, 2014

SINGAPORE PRESS-Deal brewing for Straits Trading building - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amid the quiet investment sales market this quarter, a major office deal is brewing.

Advanced discussions are believed to be going on for the Straits Trading Building, a landmark 999-year leasehold office tower in Battery Road.

The price is understood to be slightly above S$2,800 ($2,238) per sq ft based on the net lettable area of about 159,000-plus sq ft, which would translate to a transaction size of about S$450 million.

(bit.ly/1la7oX6)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2512 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

