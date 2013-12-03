FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Mindef buys two new submarines - Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Mindef buys two new submarines - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Singapore will for the first time buy brand new submarines. The Defence Ministry (Mindef) said in a statement on Monday that it inked a deal with German defence contractor Thyssenkrupp Marine System on Nov. 29 to buy two Type 218SG vessels.

The contract includes a logistics package and the training of Singaporean crew in Germany. The new vessels, together with two second-hand Archer-class submarines, will replace four ageing Challenger-class submarines.

link.reuters.com/cyf25v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.