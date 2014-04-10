FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Telcos make greater play for startup scene-Business Times
April 10, 2014

SINGAPORE PRESS-Telcos make greater play for startup scene-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

StarHub Ltd and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd are both gunning for a larger piece of the Silicon Valley-esque startup action, the Business Times reported on Thursday.

Come May, StarHub will throw open the doors of its new crowdfunding site, Crowdtivate, to the public. Similar to established players Kickstarter and Indiegogo, Crowdtivate will be a platform for entrepreneurs and artists to get financial help from just about anyone with money to spare.

(link.reuters.com/meh48v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)

