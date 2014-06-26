FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore could have a fourth telecom services provider-Straits Times
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 26, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore could have a fourth telecom services provider-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore could finally have a fourth full-fledged telecommunications company after more than a decade, the Straits Times reported.

Two-year-old local broadband services provider MyRepublic says it has fibre connections set up islandwide, and is prepared to begin providing mobile services.

Currently, there are three telecom providers in Singapore - Singapore Telecommunications Co, StarHub Ltd and M1 Ltd.

(bit.ly/1wz84ab)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by the Singapore Bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

