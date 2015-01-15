SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek to turn Mandai into nature heritage precinct-Business Times

Temasek is partnering the Singapore Tourism Board to rejuvenate Mandai, with plans to create an integrated wildlife and nature heritage precinct. Based on preliminary estimates, the first phase of development will cost S$1 billion ($750.2 million), the Business Times reported. The proposed development is expected to be completed in phases over a decade, with the transformed Mandai project spanning a total site area of 120 hectares.

