SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek to turn Mandai into nature heritage precinct-Business Times
January 15, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek to turn Mandai into nature heritage precinct-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Temasek is partnering the Singapore Tourism Board to rejuvenate Mandai, with plans to create an integrated wildlife and nature heritage precinct. Based on preliminary estimates, the first phase of development will cost S$1 billion ($750.2 million), the Business Times reported. The proposed development is expected to be completed in phases over a decade, with the transformed Mandai project spanning a total site area of 120 hectares.

(bit.ly/1CnqvB6)

-----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.3329 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

