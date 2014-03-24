FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek launches S$40 mln fund for Singapore crises- Straits Times
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek launches S$40 mln fund for Singapore crises- Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Temasek Holdings is kickstarting events to mark its 40th year by setting up a S$40 million ($31.4 million) fund to help Singaporeans prepare for and deal with difficult situations such as emergencies, the Straits Times daily reported.

The Temasek Emergency Preparedness (TEP) fund will give money to programmes that support people in crises, including environmental disasters such as the haze, and trauma from accidents.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2744 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.