SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek-linked firm injects S$15 mln into construction company - Straits Times
March 25, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek-linked firm injects S$15 mln into construction company - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Temasek-linked Dymon Asia Private Equity (Dape) has made its second investment in a home-grown firm, as it seeks to build a stable of leading small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from various sectors.

Dape has pumped S$15 million ($11.8 million) into Singapore-based company HSL Constructor, a marine civil engineering and construction firm.

Dape is an arm of Dymon Asia Capital, a Singapore-based investment management company which manages about $4.2 billion in assets.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2713 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
