SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek: more contribution to state does not mean strategy change -Today
March 2, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek: more contribution to state does not mean strategy change -Today

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has said it will not change its strategy of seeking sustainable long-term investment returns, despite the government signalling that the company will begin to make a bigger contribution to state coffers, the Today newspaper reported.

Suggestions for Temasek to take a more conservative investment stance emerged following Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s Budget speech last Monday that the government is “now ready” to include the company’s total expected returns - including realised and unrealised capital gains - into the Net Investment Returns (NIR) framework.

“The NIR framework will not result in any changes to Temasek’s investment strategy. The investment strategy of Temasek is the responsibility of Temasek’s board and management. Temasek will continue to focus on delivering sustainable returns over the long term,” Temasek spokesman Jeffrey Fang told the newspaper.

(bit.ly/1BA0iBJ)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

