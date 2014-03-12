FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-UOA ventures into Myanmar property market - Business Times
March 12, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-UOA ventures into Myanmar property market - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Overseas Australia Ltd has joined a growing list of global companies venturing into the emerging Myanmar market.

The Australia and Singapore listed property-related company said on Tuesday that it has formally agreed to pay $24 million for an 80 per cent stake in a Myanmar company which owns and has the rights to develop 2.414 acres (0.977 hectare) of land in Dagon Township, Yangon region.

link.reuters.com/jyn57v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Ed Davies)

