SINGAPORE PRESS-Wheelock takes S$110 mln hit on condo project - Straits Times

Sales of the Panorama began only last month, but the poor take-up has prompted developer Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd to take a huge hit on its condominium project in Ang Mo Kio in its financial statement for last year.

The firm said on Monday that it will make an accounting provision of S$110 million ($87 million) for the 99-year leasehold estate for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013.

