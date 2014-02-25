FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Wheelock takes S$110 mln hit on condo project - Straits Times
February 25, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Wheelock takes S$110 mln hit on condo project - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sales of the Panorama began only last month, but the poor take-up has prompted developer Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd to take a huge hit on its condominium project in Ang Mo Kio in its financial statement for last year.

The firm said on Monday that it will make an accounting provision of S$110 million ($87 million) for the 99-year leasehold estate for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2652 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

