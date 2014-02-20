FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Xiaomi to set up global HQ in Singapore - Straits Times
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 20, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Xiaomi to set up global HQ in Singapore - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Handset maker Xiaomi, often billed as the “Apple of China” and known for its budget smartphones, will be setting up its international headquarters in Singapore. It will first focus on the South-east Asian region.

The firm plans to hire 10 to 20 staff, depending on how fast it grows its business, Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin told The Straits Times. The company’s revenue from phone sales hit 31.6 billion yuan ($5.20 billion) last year, up from 12.7 billion yuan in 2012.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 6.0764 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.