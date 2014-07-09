SINGAPORE PRESS-Yoma, Mitsubishi JV to enter Myanmar tyre sector-Busines Times

Property and construction group Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd is entering the tyre business in Myanmar through a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp.

Yoma said its 70 percent-owned subsidiary Myanmar Motors has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi relating to their joint-venture company, First Japan Tire Services Co Ltd (FJTS). The joint venture will provide sales support for Bridgestone tyres in Myanmar. (bit.ly/TRnw2I)

