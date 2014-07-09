FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Yoma, Mitsubishi JV to enter Myanmar tyre sector-Busines Times
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Yoma, Mitsubishi JV to enter Myanmar tyre sector-Busines Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property and construction group Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd is entering the tyre business in Myanmar through a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp.

Yoma said its 70 percent-owned subsidiary Myanmar Motors has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi relating to their joint-venture company, First Japan Tire Services Co Ltd (FJTS). The joint venture will provide sales support for Bridgestone tyres in Myanmar. (bit.ly/TRnw2I)

For a company statement, click:

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.