Singapore new private home sales fall 32 pct m/m in May
June 15, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Singapore new private home sales fall 32 pct m/m in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - New private home sales in Singapore dropped 32 percent in May from April, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed.

Developers in Singapore sold 1,702 residential units last month, down from 2,487 in April, URA said on Friday.

Including executive condominiums, a category of apartments reserved mainly for Singaporeans, May’s sales totalled 2,057 units, down from 2,660 the previous month.

There has been increased speculation that Singapore may issue additional measures to cool the property market, after the housing minister said last month authorities continued to have concerns about the residential market, in particular small-sized “shoebox” apartments. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

