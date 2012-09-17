FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore private home sales down 27 percent in August
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore private home sales down 27 percent in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home sales in August dropped 27 percent from July to its lowest in two months, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority released on Monday.

Developers in Singapore sold 1,421 residential units last month excluding executive condominiums (EC), a category of apartments reserved mainly for Singaporeans, down from 1,946 in July, but higher than 1,371 in June.

Including ECs, August home sales was 1,539 units, down 25.7 percent from July.

The decline in home sales in August could have been partly due to the Hungry Ghost Month which typically sees fewer buyers in the market. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.