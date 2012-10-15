Singapore's Sept home sales surge to over 3 year high

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home sales in September surged 83.7 percent over the previous month to the highest level in over three years, official data showed on Monday, despite a series of government measures to cool the property market.

Earlier this month, Singapore capped the maximum tenure for all new residential property loans at 35 years, with loans exceeding 30 years facing significantly tighter loan-to-value limits.

The spike in home sales came as developers launched more units following the Hungry Ghost Month which began in August and ran to the middle of September when there are less buyers in the market.

Developers sold 2,621 residential units last month excluding executive condominiums, a category of apartments reserved mainly for Singaporeans, the highest number since July 2009 and up from 1,427 in August,

Sales in September year-on-year were 60 .7 percent higher, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed, underscoring government concerns that high demand may push prices further in the tiny city-state.

Last week, Singapore’s central bank surprised markets by keeping monetary policy steady, despite slowing growth, because of inflation concerns and surging home prices.

However, experts said the new round of policy measures may dampen demand for homes going forward.

“Developers could adopt a wait-and-see approach on the effects of the cooling measure on buying sentiment before rolling out new launches at competitive prices,” said property consultant Knight Frank.

In December, the government imposed an additional 10 percent stamp duty on the property value which buyers who were not Singapore citizens or permanent residents had to pay. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)