Singapore introduces new steps to cool property market
June 28, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore introduces new steps to cool property market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank, moving to cool the housing market, said on Friday it was introducing rules to ensure that a property buyer’s monthly payments does not exceed 60 percent of his income.

The rules are to take effect on Saturday.

“The TDSR (total debt servicing ratio) will apply to loans for the purchase of all types of property, loans secured on property, and the re-financing of all such loans,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ron Popeski)

