#Financials
December 16, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore private home sales rise in Nov from Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 15 percent in November from October, government data showed on Monday, indicating still strong demand for residential property despite a series of curbs.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 1,228 units last month, up from a revised 1,070 units in October. Last month’s figure was also higher than the 1,087 units sold in November 2012.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

