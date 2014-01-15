Singapore December private home sales fall 79.6 pct m/m

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 79.6 percent in December from November, government data showed on Wednesday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 259 units last month, down from revised number of 1,271 units in November. December’s figure was 81.6 percent lower than the 1,410 units sold in December 2012.

The December number comes after figures earlier this month showed private home prices fell in the fourth quarter of 2013, the first decline in almost two years.

(Reporting by Brian Leonal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)