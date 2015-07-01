Singapore Q2 private home prices -0.9 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released its flash estimates for the change in private home prices in the second quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2015 Q1/2015 Singapore -0.9 -1.0 private home prices CONTEXT: The URA released its flash estimate of private residential property price index for the first quarter of 2015 using improved methodology, including changes such as the adoption of a new base period of first quarter 2009. The figures for past quarters reflect revised figures using the new methodology. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)