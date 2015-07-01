FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Q2 private home prices -0.9 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 12:44 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Q2 private home prices -0.9 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released its flash estimates for the
change in private home prices in the second quarter of 2015:

Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter      Q2/2015    Q1/2015
 Singapore    -0.9       -1.0
 private
 home prices
   CONTEXT:
   The URA released its flash estimate of private residential
property price index for the first quarter of 2015 using
improved methodology, including changes such as the adoption of
a new base period of first quarter 2009.
   The figures for past quarters reflect revised figures using
the new methodology.

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.