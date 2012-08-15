FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's new home sales rebound in July
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's new home sales rebound in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home sales in July jumped 42 percent from June, reversing two straight monthly declines, data released on Wednesday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.

Developers in Singapore sold 1,943 private residential units last month, excluding executive condominiums (ECs), a category of apartments reserved mainly for Singaporeans, up from 1,371 in June, the authority said. Including ECs, home sales in July rose nearly 20 percent to 2,067 units.

In June, new private home sales excluding ECs fell 19.5 percent to 1,371 units while May saw a 31.5 percent drop.

Singapore’s home sales have remained firm despite government measures to cool the property market, partly because of strong underlying mass market demand.

According to the authority, private home prices in Singapore rose 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the April to June period, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in the first quarter. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editng by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.