Singapore new private home sales plunge in July after cooling measures

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New private home sales in Singapore fell by around three quarters in July from the previous month, hurt by new cooling measures that capped the amount of loans relative to monthly income.

According to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data, developers sold 481 homes in July, down sharply from 1,806 units in June.

Including executive condominiums (ECs), a category of apartments for middle-income Singaporeans, July’s new private home sales totalled 593 units compared with June’s 2,119 units.

Singapore has been trying to cool its housing market, fueled by near record-low interest rates and an influx of foreigners.

On June 28, the Monetary Authority of Singapore introduced rules to ensure that a property buyer’s monthly payments do not exceed 60 percent of his income, a move aimed at cooling the housing market and ensuring investors are not caught out by a rise in interest rates.

MAS subsequently said it was concerned about rising household debt and said an estimated 5-10 percent of borrowers had “probably over-leveraged on their property purchases” based on their total debt service payment ratio of more than 60 percent of monthly income. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)