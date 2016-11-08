FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

Singapore downtown Marina Bay land attracts $1.87 bln bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wealthy Link Pte Ltd has made the highest bid of S$2.6 billion ($1.87 billion) to buy land in Singapore's downtown Marina Bay in a tender that attracted seven property developers, the government said on Tuesday.

The price offered by Wealthy Link, part of IOI Properties Group Bhd, is a reflection of the steady restoration of investor confidence in the Singapore office market, Christine Li, director research at real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, said.

She said Grade A office market has been down for the past six quarters, but was likely to recover post-2017 when new supply is completed.

Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a statement that a decision on the tender award would be taken after all the bids had been evaluated. ($1 = 1.3901 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 1.3901 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
