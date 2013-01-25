FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q4 private home prices +1.8 pct q/q
January 25, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Q4 private home prices +1.8 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home
price data for the fourth quarter of 2012 on Friday:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter           Q4/2012   Q3/2012   Q2/2012  Q1/2012   Q4/2011
 Singapore           +1.8      +0.6     +0.4      -0.1      +0.2
 private home                                             
 prices                                                   
 Context:
    - The rise in private home prices is unchanged from the
flash estimate of 1.8 percent quarter-on-quarter rise. 
    - Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of
2012, unchanged from the preliminary estimate of 2.8 percent.
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the
core central region rose 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter from
the third quarter. Prices outside the central region rose 3.8
percent.
    - Rents for private residential property rose by 0.7 percent
in the fourth quarter from the third quarter.
    - Resale prices of government-built HDB apartments rose 2.5
percent in the fourth quarter from the preceding three months.
    - Singapore earlier this month introduced new measures to
cool its housing market. The new steps include raising the
additional stamp duty on foreigners and corporates buying
residential property in Singapore to 15 percent from 10 percent,
a 5 percent stamp duty on permanent residents purchasing their
first home and a 7 percent stamp duty on citizens acquiring a
second residence. 

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

