FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Q1 private home prices +0.5 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Q1 private home prices +0.5 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority (URA) released advance estimates for the
change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2013:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter            Q1/2013   Q4/2012  Q3/2012  Q2/2012  Q1/2012
 Singapore private    +0.5     +1.8     +0.6     +0.4     -0.1
 home prices                                             
 
    CONTEXT:
    - Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of
2012.
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the
core central region rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter from
the fourth quarter. Prices outside the central region rose 1.7
percent.
    - The Housing and Development Board (HDB), which houses over
80 percent of Singaporeans, said separately that resale prices
rose 1.2 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter.
That was slower than the rise of 2.5 percent in the fourth
quarter from the third quarter. 
    - Singapore has been trying to cool its housing market over
the past two years. In January, the government introduced an
additional buyers stamp duty on citizens buying a second home
and raised the duty for foreigners buying residential property.
 
    - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the
quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by
developers.
    - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later.

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.