Singapore Q1 private home prices +0.6 pct q/q
#Financials
April 26, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Q1 private home prices +0.6 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2013:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter            Q1/2013   Q4/2012  Q3/2012  Q2/2012  Q1/2012
 Singapore private    +0.6     +1.8     +0.6     +0.4     -0.1
 home prices                                             
 
    CONTEXT:
    - The increase in Q1 prices was higher than the flash
estimate of a 0.5 percent rise. 
    - Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of
2012.
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the
core central region rose 0.6 percent in the first quarter from
the fourth quarter. Prices outside the central region rose by
1.4 percent from the fourth quarter.
    - The Housing and Development Board (HDB), which houses more
than 80 percent of Singaporeans, said separately that resale
prices of HDB apartments rose 1.3 percent in the first quarter
from the fourth quarter.
    - Singapore has been trying to cool its housing market over
the past two years. In January, the government introduced an
additional buyers stamp duty on citizens buying a second home
and raised the duty for foreigners buying residential property.
 

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
