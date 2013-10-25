FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q3 private home prices +0.4 pct q/q
October 25, 2013 / 12:42 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Q3 private home prices +0.4 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2013:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter            Q3/2013   Q2/2013   Q1/2013  Q4/2012  Q3/2012
 Singapore private    +0.4      +1.0     +0.6     +1.8     +0.6
 home prices                                              
 
    CONTEXT:
    - The increase in Q3 prices was unchanged from the flash
estimate of a 0.4 percent rise. 
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the
core central region fell 0.3 percent in the third quarter from
the second, compared with a decline of 0.2 percent in
April-June.
    - Prices of homes outside the central region rose by 2.2
percent quarter-on-quarter, slower than the 3.8 percent increase
in the second quarter.
    - Private property rents rose 0.2 percent in the third
quarter from the second, slowing further from the 0.3 percent
rise in the second quarter.
    - Transactions in Singapore's housing market have fallen in
recent months, hurt by the government's latest efforts to cool
its housing market as well as concerns about rising interest
rates and the upcoming supply of new apartments.

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
