Singapore Q3 private home prices +0.4 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2013: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2013 Q2/2013 Q1/2013 Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Singapore private +0.4 +1.0 +0.6 +1.8 +0.6 home prices CONTEXT: - The increase in Q3 prices was unchanged from the flash estimate of a 0.4 percent rise. - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the core central region fell 0.3 percent in the third quarter from the second, compared with a decline of 0.2 percent in April-June. - Prices of homes outside the central region rose by 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in the second quarter. - Private property rents rose 0.2 percent in the third quarter from the second, slowing further from the 0.3 percent rise in the second quarter. - Transactions in Singapore's housing market have fallen in recent months, hurt by the government's latest efforts to cool its housing market as well as concerns about rising interest rates and the upcoming supply of new apartments. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)