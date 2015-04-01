FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q1 private home prices -1.1 pct q/q
April 1, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Q1 private home prices -1.1 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released its flash  estimates for the
change in private home prices in the first  quarter of 2015:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter      Q1/20  Q4/20  Q3/2  Q2/2  Q1/2
              15      14    014   014   014
 Singapore    -1.1   -0.8   -0.8  -1.0  -0.7
 private                                
 home prices                            
                       
    CONTEXT:
    - The URA released its flash estimate of private residential
property price index for the first quarter of 2015 using
improved methodology, including changes such as the adoption of
a new base period of first quarter 2009.
    - The figures for past quarters reflect revised figures
using the new methodology. 

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

