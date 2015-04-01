Singapore Q1 private home prices -1.1 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released its flash estimates for the change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/20 Q4/20 Q3/2 Q2/2 Q1/2 15 14 014 014 014 Singapore -1.1 -0.8 -0.8 -1.0 -0.7 private home prices CONTEXT: - The URA released its flash estimate of private residential property price index for the first quarter of 2015 using improved methodology, including changes such as the adoption of a new base period of first quarter 2009. - The figures for past quarters reflect revised figures using the new methodology. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)