July 24, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Q2 private home prices -0.9 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the second  quarter of 2015:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter       Q2/2015  Q1/2015
 Singapore      -0.9      -1.0
 private home           
 prices                 
                       
    CONTEXT:
    - Private home prices in Singapore have declined for seven
straight quarters after the government introduced a series of
measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's
housing market.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

