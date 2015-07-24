Singapore Q2 private home prices -0.9 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the second quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2015 Q1/2015 Singapore -0.9 -1.0 private home prices CONTEXT: - Private home prices in Singapore have declined for seven straight quarters after the government introduced a series of measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's housing market. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)